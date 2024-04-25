Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The building, owned by Newhaven Town Council, is facing an uncertain future due to the expenses of the building. Currently, it is home to various community groups and activities.

Lisa Fairfield said: “Meeching Hall is currently the only substantial vintage building that remains in public ownership. It has been part of the life of Newhaven for many decades. There have been marriages, births and deaths commemorated at the Hall. It is the only building in the town with a stage and is regularly used by two local theatre groups who put on a minimum of 5 shows per year. Pilates, dancing, Greenhavens, AA, The Repair Café and other health and wellbeing sessions are held here. The Sea Cadets train in the hall every Monday.

“We are told that Meeching Hall needs substantial maintenance and is too expensive to run so will have to be sold. Why? What happened to the maintenance programme it was funded for? Why is the massive roof space not insulated to save on heating bills? Why is the rental income not maximised? Should Councillors be voting to sell off the asset rather than make it work for the community? It is our community asset.”

A petition has been started to save Meeching Hall in Newhaven. Image: Izzi Vaughan

According to a spokesperson for Newhaven Town Council: “The Town Council is currently midway in developing its Building & Estates Strategy which is examining its current portfolio of offices and social halls. As yet, no decision(s) have been made regarding any buildings or other assets.”