'A visual and psychological barrier' - Royal Pavilion fence plan divides opinions in Brighton

New Toilet Block Pavilion image by RHPartnerships Archtects

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee is advised to grant planning permission and listed building consent for the work to the grade II listed gardens.

The application, by Brighton and Hove Museums, the trading name of the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust, is due to go before the Planning Committee on Wednesday 8 May.

The proposals include remodelling the existing toilet block into a Changing Places accessible toilet and separate gender-neutral cubicles facing the listed gardens.

Pavilion Gardens Toilets West View image by RH Partnership Architects

The new building would include a kiosk, an accessible toilet, in addition to the Changing Places toilet, a baby change cubicle and three individual toilets.

An outdoor learning area is also proposed next to the Brighton Dome building.

The trust said that landscaping would include restoring and reinstating historic walls, metal railings and gates.

Modern trees and hedges would be removed under the plans which are intended to restore the original views created by the Royal Pavilion’s architect, John Nash.

North Laine Community Association Railing Drawings

There are 18 objections to the proposals, including from the North Laine Community Association (NLCA), the Brighton Society, the Living Streets Group and the Regency Society.

The opponents have raised several concerns including the impact on the grade I listed Royal Pavilion, railings enclosing the site and the potential loss of seating areas by the Pavilion Gardens café.

The NLCA has taken issue with access to the site and the height of the railings, saying: “We believe that the very existence of railings and gates would inevitably add to pressure to close the garden at night, potentially leaving only a few hours of daytime access during winter months.

“Local people greatly value their ability to walk through the garden late into the evenings or in the early mornings, to admire the Pavilion and enjoy the tranquillity of the garden as they pass through or walk by on their way to and from their homes.”

The association said that key views into the estate would be “impeded” by the proposed 7ft (2.1 metre) high railings.

The NLCA and the Brighton Society have cited the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee report from last August in support of maintaining 24-hour access to the gardens.

The society said: “Fencing and gating the gardens would send an evocative message to residents and visitors that the gardens are private and not for general public access and enjoyment.

“We are concerned that the railings would form a visual and psychological barrier between the community and the garden.”

Supporting commenters state the plans are in keeping with the listed buildings and protect the area’s heritage.

There are 34 supporting comments, including from Historic England and the Brighton and Hove Conservation Advisory Group (CAG).

Historic England has included the gardens on its “at risk” register since 2017 and commissioned a “Heritage Crime Report” from specialists Aldwic Research Consultancy alongside the Brighton and Hove Museums Trust.

The report highlighted problems with anti-social behaviour, drug use, a high risk of serious crime and the potential for a terrorist attack against the Pavilion.

Historic England said: “It is judged that the technical, staffing and community engagement recommendations alone will not prove sufficient to mitigate significantly the night-time risks of crime to the site.

“The report concludes that the new boundary railings, walls and gates (2.1 metres in height) are an important intervention, as part of a suite of measures, to protect the site and are capable of significantly reducing the crime and anti-social behaviour risks during the evening and night-time hours, if the gates are secured.”