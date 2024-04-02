Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The leak is due to be repaired tonight, April 2, but local councillors are calling for South East Water to invest in its infrastructure to prevent future leaks.

South East Water’s Regional Network Manager, Charles Healy, said: “We’re aware of a water leak in the area. Due to the leak's location and to ensure the safety of our staff and the public, we have had to apply for traffic management. We have scheduled the leak repair for tonight (2 April 2024) and expect the road to be reopened shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We understand that seeing leaks can be frustrating, and we take our responsibility to repair them to save water very seriously. If you see a leak while out and about, please report it via our live interactive map: aqualerter.southeastwater.co.uk. We thank you for your patience while we carry out this repair.”

A water leak on Newhaven’s ring road has not been fixed for over a month. Image: Izzi Vaughan

Newhaven Liberal Democrats are calling for urgent action from South East Water to address the water leak, which has been ongoing for over a month. They have spoken to South East Water on behalf of concerned residents, calling for the leak to be fixed as soon as possible.

Newhaven county councillor James MacCleary said: “This leak has been ongoing for far too long and is causing an inconvenience to residents in the area. Summer is coming and we'll no doubt be hearing from South East Water that we all need to conserve water while they are literally pouring it down the drain. They needs to take urgent action to fix the leak and ensure that it does not happen again in the future.”

Councillor Sean Macleod said: “This leak is just one of many that have occurred in the district in recent months. South East Water needs to invest in its infrastructure to ensure that these leaks do not happen again in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad