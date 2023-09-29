Works are underway to transform a brownfield site on the A27 into a new business park.

Construction company Glencar is transforming a brownfield site adjacent to Shoreham Airport and the A27 dual carriageway into a business park made up of five high-tech units.

Residents and business owners in Shoreham were invited to meet the contractors working on the new development at Panattoni Park to answer any concerns they may have. The event was held onsite at Cecil Pashley Way opposite the large pumping station on September 14.

A spokesperson for Adur District Council said: “The work is part of the wider programme to breathe new life into the district as the park will bring forward significant new employment and attract new businesses into the area.

"There are also plans for an additional meeting to be scheduled in the next couple of months.”

The council said regeneration of the site is ‘now well under way’ with the pad foundations, which support the framed structures, completed this month.

Cladding and roofing installation have taken place at the site over various nights from mid September as there are Shoreham Airport height restrictions during the day. The work is expected to last until November 6, the council said.

A spokesperson added: “An ecologist has carried out a site survey to confirm there are no skylarks are onsite, but once the project is completed in spring 2024, various bird houses will be installed there.

“Shoreham Airport is at the heart of the long-term project. The plans will see two areas on the south side of the site modernised.”

