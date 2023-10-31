Grants of up to £500 are now available to help community groups in Adur and Worthing to ‘set up a warm welcome space’ for those in need.

Last year, a host of community groups and organisations opened their doors to help residents struggling with the cost of living crisis keep warm.

Using funding from Adur & Worthing Councils, 29 venues – including community centres, schools, churches, cinemas and museums – offered people the opportunity to stay warm while socialising and taking part in activities.

People were also given the chance to watch films for free at Connaught Cinema in Worthing as part of its warm space offering.

“This year, the councils are encouraging more groups to open warm welcome spaces that are accessible, safe and free for anyone to visit,” a spokesperson said.

"Grants of up to £500 are now available to help groups set up a warm welcome space as well as use to offset energy costs, staff and volunteer expenses, and the purchase or hire of resources, including kettles and craft materials.

“The councils are particularly keen to support our community centres and hubs in Adur and Worthing that can open during the evening and at weekends. Areas where a gap in existing provision has been identified or where there is local need will be prioritised.”

Carl Walker, the deputy leader of Worthing Borough Council, said the cost of living crisis is ‘still having an impact’ on people’s daily lives and this will ‘only worsen during the winter months’.

He added: “Warm welcome spaces ensure there is somewhere local for everyone in our community to get warm, stay warm and enjoy a bit of company.”

A handy map of all the warm space venues across Adur and Worthing will be available to view on the councils’ website once they begin to open – ‘meaning residents can easily find one close to where they live’.

Kevin Boram, Adur’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “It was extremely rewarding to see how many groups welcomed residents into their warm community spaces last year.

"These spaces have also become great community meeting places. We are mindful that this does come at a cost, so we are happy that we are once again able to support groups to open their venues up as warm welcome spaces, in addition to their normal activity.”