Adur and Worthing Councils 'reverse decision' to award £165,000 to consultancy firm more than 250 miles away

A decision to award £165,000 of Adur and Worthing Councils’ money to a firm in the north of England has been overturned.

It follows an intervention by Worthing Community Independents and Green Party councillors, who were concerned about the use of money, which had been ‘allocated for supporting local community groups’.

The councillors said they ‘challenged a decision’ that would leave local charities ‘losing essential support’.

They said the organisation in question had ‘no record of supporting charities’ and ‘no understanding of Adur and Worthing’.

The decision was taken to the council’s scrutiny committee, where it was heard that the community catalyst contract would create ‘substantial financial risk to the council’.

A statement read: “Councillors heard that the organisation showed no evidence that they could offer a service supporting our local community and voluntary sector and had no track record of offering community and voluntary sector support or delivering projects of this size or scope.

“Crucially the decision broke the Labour council’s manifesto commitment to support local economic development through supporting local businesses and charities.

“As a result of this call-in of the original decision, the scrutiny committee expressed serious concerns about the decision making of the council.

“Thanks to this challenge, the council reversed it’s original decision and will now use this funding to support a grant programme for our local charities that supports our neighbourhoods with the greatest need.”

In response, Sophie Cox, leader of the Worthing Labour Group, said: "It is really disappointing to see opposition councillors using the Joint Overview and Scrutiny Committee, which is cross-party and apolitical, to make political claims.

"I am pleased that we were able to review the contributions that were made by JOSC, when taking a decision on the direction of this much-needed funding, and look forward to the next stages of the project."

Adur & Worthing Councils has since issued a statement to Sussex World.

This read: “Earlier this year we set out to commission a new model of infrastructure support for the voluntary community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector in Adur and Worthing.

“The decision was scrutinised by the councils’ Joint Overview and Scrutiny Committee (JOSC) in June and further diligence was then undertaken by officers before it was decided to not progress any further. JOSC is an elected watchdog, comprising cross-party councillors from across Adur and Worthing and is a valuable resource for holding decision-makers, both within and outside the councils, to account.

“The council is committed to investing this funding in our local voluntary and community sector and using community feedback to ensure it has the maximum impact. In November we will be launching a new grant for groups and organisations in Adur and Worthing that is simple, flexible, and focused on what matters most and is adaptable to the current need."

Visit https://participate.adur-worthing.gov.uk/en-GB/events/1a19af0f-37ec-4291-87ee-6115987d9b93 to find out more.

Carl Walker, leader of Worthing Community Independents, said: “Every penny that we have should be invested in our amazing community and voluntary sector in Worthing rather than random consultants.

"We called this decision in to make sure that £165,000 of our money supports our community to help those most in need.”

Claire Hunt, leader of Worthing Green Party, said: “It’s a shame that cross-party concerns about proper support for Worthing’s vibrant and essential community and voluntary sector weren’t heeded before the procurement decision was made. But we’re delighted that our joint scrutiny challenge has led to this re-think.”

The councils are inviting local groups and organisations to ‘help shape the grant’ at an in-person workshop on Friday, October 24. This will take place at The Shoreham Centre from 1.30pm to 3pm.