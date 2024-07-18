Nine of Adur & Worthing Councils’ parks, reserves and gardens have been awarded the Green Flag – thanks to the hard work of its parks team and the dedicated volunteers that help maintain the area’s green spaces.

“More green spaces in Adur and Worthing have been nationally recognised for their management, environmental standards and appearance,” a councils spokesperson said.

"In Adur, the Green Flag has been awarded to Buckingham Park, Lancing Ring, Lancing Manor Park and Shoreham Beach. In Worthing, Highdown Gardens, Marine Gardens, Denton Gardens, Field Place and Beach House Park have won the award.”

Managed by Keep Britain Tidy, the award is the national benchmark for parks and green spaces – encouraging a ‘higher standard of maintenance’ and that parks are managed in an environmentally-friendly way.

A new winner for this year is Denton Gardens, located on Brighton Road, Worthing. The area’s eight other award-winning green spaces have retained the honour.

Jude Harvey, Adur’s cabinet member for the environment and leisure, said: “It’s excellent news that four of our spaces have been recognised again in this year’s Green Flag awards.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to our parks team and the many local groups that help manage, maintain and bring life to our green and blue spaces.”

Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for environmental services, said: “I’m delighted that five of our much-loved green spaces have achieved Green Flag status as part of this year’s awards.

“I’m particularly thrilled for the Friends of Denton Gardens who have worked so hard to achieve this well earned result. They now join the suite of wonderful Worthing parks recognised for their green fingers and graft.

“The local groups and volunteers that support our teams are crucial to the management of Worthing’s parks and coastline. In addition, working with nature as part of a group brings its own wellbeing benefits. I am very grateful for all the time they give to help make our spaces the best they can be for visitors and nature alike.”

Denton Gardens has been transformed in recent years following a ‘series of improvements achieved by councils teams’ working with the Friends of Denton Gardens.

The green space’s garden and woodland areas have been revived with bright new pollinator-friendly plants, while historic features such as the pergola have been also restored. The works have been partly funded by two successful bids worth £13,500 to Worthing Borough Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Neighbourhood Fund.

Nadine Barber, Chair of the Friends of Denton Gardens, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be awarded a Green Flag. This recognises the hard work that our volunteer gardeners and landscape designers have put in over the past five years, with invaluable assistance and advice from the councils’ parks team.

“Thanks go to Worthing Borough Council’s CIL Neighbourhood Fund and Rampion for the funding that has enabled us to replace the pergola and replant and refresh the gardens, and to Coast and The Egremont for enthusiastically providing facilities and refreshments.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

A councils spokesperson added: “Awards are given on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag status with volunteer judges deciding on each successful site.

"Each award-winning park must be deemed to be a welcoming place, healthy, safe and secure, well-maintained and clean. It must also meet criteria such as sustainability, conservation and heritage and have community involvement.”

