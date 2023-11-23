Councillors in Adur and Worthing are set to scrutinise the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner – and are inviting local residents to suggest pertinent questions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katy Bourne, Sussex’s PCC, is set to attend Adur & Worthing Councils' Joint Overview and Scrutiny Committee next Thursday (November 30) to answer questions from local councillors regarding crime and policing issues affecting the area.

The meeting, at 6.30pm at Worthing Town Hall, will also be attended by Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter – the district commander for Adur, Worthing and Horsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The committee’s role is to perform scrutiny functions relating to crime and disorder, to scrutinise the Adur & Worthing Safer Communities Partnership and to review cabinet member policy and decision making.

Councillors in Adur and Worthing are set to scrutinise the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner – and are inviting local residents to suggest pertinent questions. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

Joss Loader, Adur’s chairman of the committee, said: “The principle of policing by consent relies on the trust and confidence that the public has in our police force, therefore it's vitally important that we offer opportunities for public engagement. This is a useful way for residents to ask questions, in a public forum, and to hear the responses first hand."

The councils said some residents are ‘becoming increasingly concerned’ about crime and the fear of crime in Adur and Worthing.

"The committee is therefore keen to understand the strategic direction and priorities for Sussex Police,” a spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents have an opportunity to attend the meeting and put questions to the committee on local police and crime matters during a 30-minute slot at the beginning of the meeting. Residents are asked to pre-submit questions by November 27.”