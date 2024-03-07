Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With local elections just around the corner, Adur & Worthing Councils are ‘urging residents to act now’ to avoid running the risk of missing the deadline to register for postal voting or a voter authority certificate.

"Legislation brought in by the government for last year’s elections means that voters must now show photo ID to be allowed to vote in person at polling stations in some elections,” a councils spokesperson said.

"The rules will apply to the Adur and Worthing local elections on May 2 as well as for general elections.”

Voters who don’t have photo ID – or who are concerned about taking it to vote – can apply for a voter authority certificate or register to vote by post instead.

For postal voting, residents need to apply no later than 5pm, 11 working days before the first election they want a postal vote for (Wednesday, April 17 for the May local elections).

Anyone already registered to vote by post should check they are still eligible, as voters are required to re-apply every three years. Visit https://www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote to apply.

The councils spokesperson added: “Residents that want to vote in person at a polling station, but who do not have an acceptable form of photo ID – such as a passport, driving licence and older persons’ bus pass - can apply for a voter authority certificate which will do the same job.

"The application form can be completed online or a paper form can be requested from the councils’ electoral services department by post, or picked up from Worthing Town Hall or the Shoreham Centre.

“The deadline to submit an application in time for the local elections in May is Wednesday, April 24 at 5pm, but residents are urged not to leave it until the last minute.

To apply online, visit: https://www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.