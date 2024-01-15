New homes will be built after the sale of Adur District Council’s former headquarters site.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sale of the Adur Civic Centre has been completed – ‘freeing up funds’ to invest in supporting the community and deliver ‘much-needed homes’, the council said.

A spokesperson added: “The Hyde Group is to pay the council £6m for the site at the junction between Brighton Road, Ham Road and Eastern Avenue in Shoreham on which Adur Civic Centre stood. The affordable housing provider will build 159 homes on the land – enough for 470 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Every one of the new homes will be affordable, and more than 50 will be for social rent, to house Adur residents on the council’s housing list."

The old Adur Civic Centre being demolished back in 2017

The income from the sale of the site cannot be used to pay for day-to-day council activity.

Instead, the council will now consider whether it should use the funds to ‘reduce the cost’ of one or more of its ongoing projects for the community or to ‘invest them to generate income to support frontline services’.

"The council has worked with Hyde and the community to develop plans for the site that will provide a large amount of affordable housing without damaging the character of the area,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This included listening to the concerns of local residents that initial proposals for the site would have resulted in a large grey poplar tree having to be cut down.”

Housing association Hyde Group plans to redevelop the former Adur Civic Centre site in Shoreham, having been given permission to build 159 affordable homes on the land. Photo: Adur District Council

Officers and members of Adur's cabinet organised a series of meetings to ‘listen to the wishes of the community’.

They then worked with Hyde to come up with new proposals that involve the same number of flats being built but on a smaller section of the land – with the poplar tree being saved.

A tree preservation order has been served and confirmed which gives greater protection for the grey poplar tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Neocleous, Adur’s cabinet member for regeneration and strategic planning, said: “We’re always reviewing our assets and investments to make sure that every pound we have is working as hard for our residents as possible.