Adur District Council remains undeterred in its plan to regenerate the area – despite receiving a ‘disappointing’ funding settlement from the government.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has published the details of how much each council will be given in government funds to pay for services next year.

Its published ‘core spending power’ figure for Adur is £10,207,786 for 2024/25 – an increase of £450,222 compared to the £9,757,564 earmarked for the district for this year. Click here to see how that compares with the Worthing area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However that increase includes the amount that Adur will receive from residents if it puts up council tax by the maximum three per cent set by the government,” a council spokesperson said.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has published the details of how much each council will be given in government funds to pay for services next year. Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

"Only £171,971 of the increase represents extra government funding, which is the equivalent of an extra £2.66 per person in Adur.

"The council continues to see an increasing number of residents coming to it for help with housing because they would otherwise be homeless.

"This includes around 100 households who are having to be housed outside of the district because of a lack of available properties for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘To address this’, Adur is building new council homes on a string of former garage compounds and car parks in Sompting, Lancing, Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate as well as in Albion Street, Southwick.

It is also working with Worthing Borough Council to secure extra temporary accommodation for locals, ‘reducing the amount it has to spend’ on ‘more expensive properties like B&Bs’.

Angus Dunn, Adur’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, said: “I’m disappointed by the limited increase in funding we’ve been given by the government for next year, but we are prepared.

“This year, despite the impact of inflation and rising costs that are out of our control, we have balanced the budget without needing to dip into our reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been planning with the expectation that we would not see a large increase in government funding so will be able to continue providing the services that our communities need and value.

“The funding settlement does not help our longer-term plans for the district but it will not prevent us from delivering our ambitious programme of improvements for our residents.”

The council said it is facing ‘tight financial restrictions’, adding: “[It is] caused by a reduction in central government funding and increasing pressure outside of its control from inflation and cost of living challenges, like every other local authority in the country.

"It is continuing to prioritise its spending through new tighter controls on expenditure, making savings in staffing and resources, and postponing or cancelling some less vital work in favour of funding frontline services for the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad