New council homes built in Shoreham and Lancing will enable families ‘to have a better quality of life’.

That’s according to Adur District Council, which has built new homes on the site of its former garages and car parks.

"Two new two-bedroom council houses have been completed in Leconfield Road, Lancing, for families in need of somewhere to live,” a council spokesperson said.

"This comes a week after local residents moved into four new council homes that have been built in St Giles Close in Shoreham.

"The council’s small sites programme involves the use of its brownfield land in Sompting, Lancing, Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate to create extra homes that local residents need.

“At Leconfield Road, the two semi-detached homes have been built on what was previously hardstanding that was used to store council stores and materials.”

The council said each of the homes is equipped with an air source heat pump to make the properties ‘more sustainable’ by providing the residents with renewable energy.

They also come with individual gardens, designated parking spaces and electric car charging points, the council confirmed.

Carson Albury, the council’s cabinet member for Adur Homes and customer services, said: “The site in Leconfield Road was little more than waste ground and was doing nothing for the community.

“These new homes will help two families to have a better quality of life, for a rent they can afford, while improving the look of the area for everyone in the neighbourhood.”

The council’s small sites programme involves the redevelopment of its ‘under-used land across the district’. Work is currently underway at Sylvan Road in Sompting, Wilmot Road in Shoreham and Gardner Road in Fishersgate.

In Lancing, construction of new homes will also begin at the Daniel Close and Gravelly Crescent garage sites and the South Street car park in 2024, the council said.