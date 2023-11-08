Adur Recreation Ground could be transformed for the community with a new bike park designed for people of all ages, the council has revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adur District Council said it asked local groups to come up with ideas and was impressed by the vision of Shoreham Bike Park CIC – a not-for-profit community interest company.

“The new park would fill a spot at the north end of the rec, creating an exciting new community leisure hub on what is currently an underused piece of land,” a council spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The hope is to create a unique, multi-use bike park to cater for all ages and abilities that challenges different cycling disciplines.

Adur Recreation Ground could be transformed for the community with a new bike park designed for people of all ages, the council has revealed. Photo: Adur District Council

"The park would also create a free, active leisure opportunity for locals whilst encouraging cycling as a sustainable mode of transport.”

The council said its proposed design includes up to five different areas – including a beginner and main pump track for practising momentum, balance and speed, as well as dirt jumps for tricks and a skills trail for mountain bikes.

The project will also involve upgrading footpaths in the area, which the Environment Agency confirmed would ‘strengthen the riverbank flood defences’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Evans, Adur’s cabinet member for the environment and leisure, said: “We encouraged local organisations to come forward with their suggestions for this site in order to repurpose the land in a way that would directly benefit the local community.

“The proposed bike park would be an excellent way to transform this underused slice of land into something that benefits local people, and which would encourage our community to stay active and enjoy being outdoors.”

The council has chosen Shoreham Bike Park CIC as the intended operator, so a conditional lease will be granted. This gives Shoreham Bike Park CIC the opportunity to ‘begin securing the money needed for this ambitious project’, the council said.

The conditional lease means that the project will go ahead ‘subject to funding and any required consents’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Shoreham Bike Park CIC fail to raise the necessary funds to deliver the project, the land ‘will be returned to the council’.

Seb Tucknott, the founder of Shoreham Bike Park CIC, said: “We are delighted that Adur District Council has selected our proposal for Shoreham Bike Park for Adur Recreation Ground. We have worked really hard to get to this stage, and are incredibly grateful for all the support we've had so far from the local community.