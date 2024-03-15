Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wealden District Council’s Housing Development Team worked in conjunction with local contractor Trinity Homes Ltd to build the homes at Cart Barn Place, and Baily Garner designed the scheme.

The 15-home development is available for rent only and is made up of six one-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom flats, three two-bedroom houses and four three-bedroom houses with rent prices - 20% below market rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The design retains the original barn link with the use of traditional local materials, high quality landscaping, a natural pond area, wildflower planting and a log pile to encourage wildlife.

Affordable housing development now completed and occupied in Heathfield