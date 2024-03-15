Affordable housing development now completed and occupied in Heathfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wealden District Council’s Housing Development Team worked in conjunction with local contractor Trinity Homes Ltd to build the homes at Cart Barn Place, and Baily Garner designed the scheme.
The 15-home development is available for rent only and is made up of six one-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom flats, three two-bedroom houses and four three-bedroom houses with rent prices - 20% below market rent.
The design retains the original barn link with the use of traditional local materials, high quality landscaping, a natural pond area, wildflower planting and a log pile to encourage wildlife.
Councillor Rachel Millward, lead councillor for Housing & Benefits and deputy leader of the council, said: “I am delighted with this development, which has enabled residents on our Housing Register to find sustainable, well designed and affordable homes. I hope they bring families and individuals much happiness.”