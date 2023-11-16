An affordable housing scheme in Camber has been approved, following a deferral last month.

On Thursday (November 16), Rother District Council’s planning committee reconsidered plans to build 10 houses at a pay and display car park, known as the former putting green site, in Old Lydd Road.

Another version of the plans, which come from the council itself, had been approved by the committee in March. While mostly the same as before, the updated plans are due for fresh discussion as the council now hopes to make the scheme 100 per cent affordable.

Previously, six of the ten homes were to be sold on the market. Of the remaining four, one would be sold at a reduced price to a first time buyer with three to be used as affordable rentals. The council now wants a 50/50 mix of affordable housing for rent and shared ownership units.

Old Lydd Road car park, Camber. Picture: Google

The application had been due for discussion last month, but the item was deferred to allow for the final day of a public consultation process.

The scheme had attracted a number of local objections, but none are to do with the mix of affordable housing.

The objectors’ concerns are instead around the site’s density, design and loss of parking, particularly given the high levels of demand in summer. These objections were considered as part of the previous planning consent.

Concerns have also been raised about the houses becoming holiday lets rather than full time homes. While this is not a planning matter, it has previously been noted how the council should be able to take steps to prevent the houses being used as second homes.

Once built out, the development is set to be accessed via a new entrance in Marchants Drive.