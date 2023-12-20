Plans for a new business park in Angmering have been given the green light by Arun District Council.

How the development could look. Picture: Arun District Council planning portal

The plans will see land between Brook Lane and the A259 used for 18 commercial spaces ranging in size from 151 square metres to about 3,000 square metres, across six buildings to be used for research and development, storage and distribution – with existing buildings to be demolished.

The council’s planning committee green-lit the plans on Wednesday, December 13, delegating authority to council officers for approval once Arun’s drainage engineers confirm they have no objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council, as the lead flood authority, Arun’s drainage engineers and Network Rail all initially objected to the plans on flood risk grounds – with all except the drainage engineers withdrawing objections following further details submitted by the developers.

Objections from residents were mostly concerned with overdevelopment on the site, and the safety of the development’s proximity to a dual carriageway and a railway line.

Councillor Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) speaking as a non-planning committee member, said part of Brook Lane/Penfold Lane was known locally as ‘suicide lane’ thanks to how dangerous it can be at certain crossing points.

He said the 191-home development across the road at the Rustington Golf Centre, which was approved on appeal by the planning inspectorate, needed to be kept in mind when considering increased pedestrian traffic in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Long (LDem, Brookfield) asked if the speed limit should be reduced along the A259, or the junction into the development looked at to improve access to the site.