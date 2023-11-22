Angmering ‘eyesore’ to be replaced by new block of retirement apartments

An Angmering ‘eyesore’ is to be replaced by a new block of retirement apartments approved by Arun District Council.

The 35 new independent living retirement apartments will replace an old BMW garage site on Water Lane, Angmering, after approval from the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, November 15.

Council officers stated the removal of the garage as ‘beneficial’ to the Angmering Conservation Area which part of the site falls in.

The two-storey, L-shaped block will have 34 parking spaces, with two provisioned for nearby grade II listed heritage asset ‘Eachways’, a communal kitchen and lounge for residents, a guest suite, landscaped green spaces, an office, and mobility scooter storage.

Current Chandlers Garage View From Planned Main Entrance, sourced from Arun Planning Portal

A previous application for 33 retirement apartments on the site was refused in 2021, and dismissed at appeal in 2022, for its impact on Eachways and existing residents.

Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted) said since the garage closed roughly seven to eight years ago, it had become an ‘eyesore’ in Angmering, with Ricky Bower (Con, East Preston) calling it a ‘blot on the landscape’ of the village.

Eachways resident Alex Fox spoke to the committee in support of the application, stating the derelict garage had seen break ins and persistent vandalism and residents just wanted something to replace it.

He said: “This planning application really does have a great deal of support from all of the neighbours around it and it would be really good for everyone if this is finally granted.”

He added they were also in support of more retirement housing for Angmering and Arun District due to a rising need, and thankful plans had ‘pulled away’ the building from Eachways.

Freddie Tandy (Lab, Courtwick with Toddington) said he could not support the application due to a lack of affordable housing or affordable housing contributions to the council.

He said: “I will not vote for something where we are putting developer’s profits above affordable housing.

“I like the design, but if you’re not going to help people who can’t afford housing because your profits are more important it is a categoric no way.”