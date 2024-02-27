Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marion Wilcock, chair of governors at the Burgess Hill special school, has written to parents to tell them that the hoped-for mid-February completion was now ‘unrealistic’.

Ms Wilcock reported that, during a formal inspection on February 16, it was agreed by the council, surveyors and the school that the building was not ready.

She listed a number of concerns, including issues with the height of the ceilings in the dining room, common room and sports hall, with the latter being rendered ‘unsuitable for certain activities’.

Woodlands Meed Sign

She added that the multi-function hall, essential for gatherings, was unfinished and there were ‘nearly 1,000 snagging items ranging from minor to more serious ‘ which needed fixing.

No new date has been set for the completion of the college.

A council spokesman said: “The council’s frustration remains that of the staff, parents and the pupils over the uncertainty, and we are sorry that we cannot yet confirm time-scales.

“As we have stated before, we will not accept a handover of the site from the contractor until it is in a suitable condition for pupils and staff to move into safely and without further disruption.”

Ms Wilcock added: “The surveyors and relevant authorities are working diligently to ensure the delivery of an acceptable building at the earliest possible time.