Apply now for a Service Funding Agreement with Littlehampton Town Council

Littlehampton Town Council have launched the latest round of its Service Funding Agreement scheme which is intended for those groups that provide services that bridge the gap between statutory services and the community such as emergency food provision and family support.

Service Funding Agreements are typically three-year arrangements that aspire to support those groups and non-commercial organisations that closely align with the Council’s vision for developing and providing long-term benefits for the residents of Littlehampton; as well as actively exploring opportunities for working in partnership with these groups.

Groups that have previously received Grant Aid may qualify as well as those that are completely new to funding support from the Town Council. There is set criteria that needs to be met.

Speaking about the scheme, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: "Service Funding Agreements are the perfect next step for those groups that need further ongoing support to deliver much needed services to the community. Groups that will need to demonstrate consistent involvement in the community and objectives which closely align with those of the Town Council. As such, the Council will consider the objectives of an organisation and the wider community benefit for Littlehampton arising from the funding when assessing its priorities.”

More details including the Service Funding Policy and how to apply can be found on the Town Council’s website www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/service-funding-agreements The deadline is Monday 29 September.