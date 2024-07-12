How the former HSBC building in East Grinstead will look. Image: Penwell Design Concepts Ltd

Plans to build 14 flats above a former bank in East Grinstead have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application to add two storeys to the old HSBC building, in London Road, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (July 11).

With a new shop-front and bin storage on the ground floor, the development will have a green roof, with the top floor set back by 7m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be five flats on the first floor, five on the second and four on the third.

The council received two objections to the plans and one letter of support.

One of the concerns raised was about the number of wheelie bins which would need to be moved to the front of the building on waste collection days.

Councillors were told that there would be nine 360 litre bins for refuse, nine for recycling and one for food waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dick Sweatman (Con, East Grinstead Herontye) raised concerns about the bins causing issues for mobility scooters on collection days, and the annoyance they would cause to any future business which may move into the shop.

But the planning officer said the number provided was ‘over and above’ the capacity needed so it was ‘unlikely’ that they would all be put out for collection.

The application, from from Penwell Design Concepts Ltd, was approved by eight votes to two.

To view the plans, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/2608.