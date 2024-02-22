Arun flood forum set to grill Southern Water
The forum is set to grill Southern Water at its first meeting on Monday, February 22, according to Gill Yeates (LDem, Bersted) who said they would be attending the forum.
The forum will be a mix of members of parish councils and Arun district wards affected by flooding, with all Arun district or West Sussex county councillors having been invited to the meeting, according to a council spokesperson.
It hopes to hold to account bodies responsible for flooding and flood response in Arun district, including Southern Water, West Sussex County Council, National Highways and the Environment Agency.
The meetings will be closed to the public and press, but reports on the meetings will be heard before the council’s environment committee – as the forum is a sub-group of the committee.
The flood forum was established by ADC following severe flooding in the district from Storm Ciarán last year.