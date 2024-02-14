Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council is looking at a £3.556 million gap in its 2024/25 budget that will need to be met with its revenue reserves, according to a report heard by the council’s Policy and Finance Committee at its meeting on Thursday, February 8.

Members of the committee agreed with the use of reserves, and to a maximum rise in council tax of 2.99 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will leave around £17 million in the council’s reserves, down from around £20 million currently, and £25 million last year – with the 2023/24 budget seeing around a £5 million draw from reserves.

Arun Civic Centre

According to the report, it is expected that there will be nearly £400,000 left in reserves by the 2028/29 budget.