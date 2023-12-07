Recycling and waste collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period in the Arun district.

The Green Waste Club does not collect for two weeks over the festive period, Arun District Council said.

Last Christmas collections take place on Friday, December 22.

A council spokesperson said: “Collections will recommence Monday, January 8, 2024. When it returns Christmas Trees if they are cut up, can be placed in the brown bin for collection as part of the Green Waste Club.”

The collection date moves forward by one day from Christmas Day until Friday, January 5.

The situation is the same in the Chichester district. Click here to read more.

Other changes to collection services include the Garden Recycling Service, which will stop on Friday, December 22, starting up again on Monday, January 8, 2024, Chichester District Council said.