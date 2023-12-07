BREAKING

Arun recycling and waste collection dates changing over Christmas period

Recycling and waste collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period in the Arun district.
By Sam Morton
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:52 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 15:05 GMT
Recycling and waste collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period in the Chichester district. Image by Davie Bicker from PixabayRecycling and waste collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period in the Chichester district. Image by Davie Bicker from Pixabay
Recycling and waste collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period in the Chichester district. Image by Davie Bicker from Pixabay

The Green Waste Club does not collect for two weeks over the festive period, Arun District Council said.

Last Christmas collections take place on Friday, December 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “Collections will recommence Monday, January 8, 2024. When it returns Christmas Trees if they are cut up, can be placed in the brown bin for collection as part of the Green Waste Club.”

Most Popular
Recycling and waste collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period in the Arun district. Photo: Arun District CouncilRecycling and waste collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period in the Arun district. Photo: Arun District Council
Recycling and waste collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period in the Arun district. Photo: Arun District Council

The collection date moves forward by one day from Christmas Day until Friday, January 5.

The situation is the same in the Chichester district. Click here to read more.

Other changes to collection services include the Garden Recycling Service, which will stop on Friday, December 22, starting up again on Monday, January 8, 2024, Chichester District Council said.

A spokesperson for the council added: “There will also be some slight changes to the clinical waste collections — all affected residents will be contacted directly.”

Related topics:RecyclingChichester District Council