The next phase of a sea defence scheme in Sussex will see a beach extended.

Brighton and Hove City Council said plans are underway to begin the next phase of the sea defences scheme in Hove and Southwick.

"The Brighton Marina to River Adur scheme aims to protect the coastline from coastal erosion by providing new measures and replacing sea defences,” a spokesperson for the council explained.

"The latest project runs from Kings Esplanade in Hove to Shoreham and is the biggest to be undertaken in this area. Work has already been done to build a protective layer of rock next to Basin Road South and a new sea wall near the Hove Deep Sea Anglers Club.

“The next stage involves building new timber groynes, extending the beach between the King Alfred Leisure and Second Avenue and rebuilding sea defences on Southwick beach.”

The long-term project has operated in a ‘changing financial climate’ over the last five years, the council said.

As a result, it has been affected by ‘rising global costs and availability of materials and resources’.

At Brighton & Hove’s cabinet meeting on April 24, councillors will be asked to increase funding for the next phase from £6.5 million to £11 million.

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport and public realm, said: “This scheme is vital for the city, to safeguard homes and businesses from coastal flooding and protect our local economy for decades to come. By taking action now, we will help make our city more climate resilient and able to adapt to increasing storms, extreme rainfall and rising sea levels.

“We are committed to value for money to deliver the best for our city – £4.5 million is a substantial sum, but our local visitor economy alone is worth £5 billion. This increase is due to inflationary costs affecting infrastructure projects nationwide, together with the need for additional shingle replenishment to stabilise the beach bays.”

The council said this work is due to take place from late September 2025 to May 2026, ‘timed to take place to avoid the summer season’. During the work, the council will enable seafront businesses to remain open.

At Southwick beach, the work will start during 2026 with completion by April 2027, the council said.