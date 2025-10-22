Bewbush awarded £2 million annual investment as part of Pride in Place programme

Bewbush has been named one of 339 communities across the UK set to benefit from the government’s new £5 billion investment programme, aimed at revitalising high streets, parks and public spaces.

Bewbush will receive £2 million per year for the next 10 years, with funding directed toward improvements shaped by local priorities.

Potential projects include tackling littering, enhancing green spaces, and exploring the development of new sports facilities. Further details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Peter Lamb MP joined Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, together with Councillor Chris Mullins (Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing), Councillor Sue Mullins (Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture), the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, Ward Member, and local community groups to mark the occasion and to begin the conversation on some of the ideas that such investment could potentially be spent on.

£20 million for Bewbush

Councillor Michael Jones commented: “This funding represents a significant opportunity for Bewbush. I’d like to thank everyone who joined us for the photocall — it was great to see such strong community spirit. We look forward to working together to ensure the investment delivers real and lasting benefits for local people.”

Peter Lamb, Labour MP for Crawley, said: “I’m grateful to the government for listening to my calls for greater investment in Crawley. Our town is a great place to live, but there are things which we all want to see improved and I am campaigning for the change we need in Parliament. I look forward to working with local residents to ensure this money delivers the best possible outcome for the area.”