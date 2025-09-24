Biofuel swap to reduce Reigate & Banstead Borough Council’s carbon footprint by at least a quarter

Reigate & Banstead Borough Council has taken its first delivery of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) so it can run its fleet of 28 waste collection vehicles on biofuel instead of diesel.

The switch to HVO is expected to reduce the carbon emissions of each of the 26-tonne rubbish trucks by at least 76% and to reduce the council’s total operational carbon emissions by one quarter.

This reduction in carbon emissions would equate to around 500 tonnes of carbon saved each year – equivalent to the amount of electricity needed to power 500 flats for a year (based on UK average electricity consumption).

HVO, also known as renewable diesel, is a type of biofuel created using waste products such as used cooking oil and is compatible with the council’s waste collection vehicles without any conversion costs.

The Executive Member for Neighbourhood Services, Cllr Hannah Avery, said: “Running our existing refuse vehicles on HVO fuel will cut our operational carbon emissions by at least a quarter.

“This allows us to take significant steps towards meeting our net zero target by 2030, while we continue the longer-term work towards replacing the waste collection fleet with electric or other low carbon alternatives.

“I’m confident that the immediate and substantial reduction in our carbon footprint, along with the improvements to local air quality, make this a socially and environmentally responsible investment.”

Alongside the move to HVO fuel, the council is continuing to carry out trials of electric refuse collection vehicles (RCVs).

Although there are currently no electric vehicles on the market suitable for the council’s current recyclable and non-recyclable household waste collections, the council has identified a viable electric garden waste collection vehicle and procurement for this is underway.