Tesco wants a licence to sell alcohol from a new store in the centre of Brighton but the council has lodged an objection.

The supermarket chain has applied for a licence to sell drink from 8am to 10pm from the currently vacant 194 Western Road, Brighton, formerly Currys, between Costa and Marks and Spencer.

But Western Road is in an area where Brighton and Hove City Council policies restrict new off-licences because of a “saturation” of premises selling alcohol.

Next Monday (21 October), a council licensing panel – made up of three councillors – will hear from both sides before deciding the application at a virtual meeting.

Vacant 194 Western Road Brighton | LDR Service

The retailer said: “Tesco is a large national operator, with a range of head office and local support.

“The company has devised policies, procedures, systems and training to ensure that they sell alcohol in a responsible manner.

“There is a detailed programme which ensures that comprehensive training is provided to employees having regard to their role and the responsibilities and such training is regularly reviewed and the records kept.”

Tesco said that it had a “good neighbour ethos” and would play an active part in its community to prevent nuisance.

The council licensing team said that opening a new outlet selling alcohol in the busy central area would breach its licensing policies.

The objection said: “They have failed to demonstrate how they will not add to the existing ‘stress’ of the area or how they are a potential exception to our policy.

“The policy does state that each application is still considered on its individual merit and there is discretion to depart from the policy where justified (but) only expected in exceptional circumstances.”

Sussex Police has agreed a draft set of conditions with Tesco which wants to operate a Tesco Express store at the site open from 6am to midnight.

Tesco has agreed that no alcohol would be accessible to the public but that all drink in the public area of the shop would be “beyond arm’s reach” behind a plastic screen.

The supermarket chain has also agreed not to sell strong beer or cider – more than 6 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume) – except for craft or speciality brands. And only premium or craft brands could be sold as single cans.

The licensing panel hearing is due to start at 10am on Monday 21 October. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.