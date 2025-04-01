Brighton Chip shop owner appeals to keep signs after application is refused

Fish And Chips, Preston Street | Picture: LDR service

A fish and chip shop owner has lodged an appeal to try to keep his shop signage after planning permission was refused.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbanoub SamirGad Salama, 29, previously submitted plans for an “almost identical” proposal for illuminated signage at Fish and Chips at 86-87 Preston Street, Brighton. The application was refused.

Brighton and Hove City Council served an enforcement notice. The applicant appealed and lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the latest – retrospective – planning application, an official council report said: “The difference (is) that the current proposals seek to remove the method of illumination for the signage.”

Turning down the most recent proposal, the council said that the size, location, material and colour “detracts from the appearance of the site and wider Regency Square Conservation Area”.

The applicant, a director of ANA Supermarkets Ltd, said in his statement of appeal that the latest refusal did not take into account other signs in the area which are a similar colour and made with similar materials.

He said: “The refusal decision bears no relation to the City Plan and seems to have been made to add credence to the serving of an enforcement notice because the signs were illuminated and the application to make them non illuminated in order to retain them after they have been in-situ since 2020 frustrates that enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Across the city, the same materials and colours are used without objection and the visual fact that Preston Street seems to be no different to most areas would indicate that the refusal based on the City Plan is both absurd and unfair.”

The council’s Conservation Advisory Group (CAG) objected to the application, saying that the sign was overly large, garish and unsympathetic to the conservation area.

It also said that 86-87 Preston Street was opposite the grade II listed 5 Preston Street.

In 2022, an enforcement noticed was issued to remove the signs and outdoor seated area which was first installed in 2020.

Mr Salama applied for planning permission in July 2021 but his application was turned down.

Late last year, Mr Salama was informed that he had lost his appeal against the enforcement notice.