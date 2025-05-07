Brighton neighbours object to specialist Romanian off-licence application

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Neighbours have objected to a specialist Romanian convenience store’s application to sell alcohol.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dracula’s House, in London Road, Brighton, wants a licence to sell alcohol from 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 6pm on Sundays.

Brighton and Hove City Council received 13 objections to the proposal from neighbours and one from Green councillor Sue Shanks, who represents West Hill and North Laine ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the application is due to be decided by a licensing panel made up of three councillors at a hearing on Wednesday 14 May.

Councillor Shanks objected on the grounds of public nuisance and the potential for crime and disorder.

A resident, whose details were redacted by the council, complained about people urinating outside their home and leaving broken beer bottles in the street.

The anonymous objector said: “London Road is severely affected by street drinking and alcohol-related anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People shout and scream under the influence of alcohol, disturbing my sleep. It is not as safe as it was when I first moved here seven years ago.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “In London Road there are three supermarkets and several retail stores already selling alcohol which has a huge impact on the street drinkers along London Road.

“I personally think granting another off-licence to a premises right beside a bus stop will have a great effect on waiting passengers and increase public crime and nuisance on the London Road community which is already in a severe stress zone.”

Sussex Police did not object to the application after agreeing a number of draft conditions with the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dracula’s House is in the premises formerly occupied by the Eastern Eye restaurant.

It is in a part of Brighton that is considered to be saturated with licensed premises – and council policy restricts the granting of new licences unless there are exceptional circumstances.

The draft licence conditions include a requirement that 80 per cent of the alcohol sold should be of Romanian origin and all alcohol must be behind the serving till.

Spirits would not be sold in measures of 35cl or less and no advertising of alcohol sales is permitted outside the business.

The panel hearing is due to start at 10am on Wednesday 14 May and is scheduled to be webcast.