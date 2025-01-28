Brighton restaurant extension wins the backing of customers after appeal refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A restaurant owner has made a fresh attempt to obtain planning permission for a glass extension which was refused on appeal.

Ali Shokouhfar, 44, has gained support from more than 60 people for the extension to the front of his business, La Tana, in Ladies Mile Road, Patcham.

Brighton and Hove City Council refused retrospective planning permission for the extension last July. Mr Shokouhfar appealed but last month a government planning inspector ruled against him.

In a new application, Mr Shokouhfar has proposed planters on either side of the extension, described as “soft landscaping”.

La Tana with the glazed extension | Picture: LDR

The application, prepared by Mr Shokouhfar’s agent Wilbury Planning, said that the adjustments addressed the planning inspector’s concerns that the extension “causes harm to the character and appearance of the street scene”.

The application included a design statement which said: “Provision of suitable mature planting will be planted within the planter on top of the structure and will drape down over the principal elevation of the structure.

“The proposed soft landscaping will soften the appearance of the existing structure within the street scene.”

Mr Shokouhfar said: “This time we have added plants around the extension and also plants on the roof to make it more pleasant and match to the green field.”

The latest application had 64 supporting comments at the time of writing and five objections.

An anonymous supporter, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “The structure works well with the restaurant and surrounding area.

“It does look slightly different but as far as we are aware it has not gone out of the footprint of the restaurant and building. The lighting actually looks very good and not too much.”

Another anonymous supporter, whose details were also redacted, said: “The La Tana extension is not oversized. Fits in well with the surroundings.

“Insulation is sufficient to prevent nuisance or disturbance to adjoining and neighbouring occupiers. It enhances the character and appearance of the street.”

An anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “Simply by placing a pot plant on the left side, which clearly shows on the plan is on the neighbouring property number 45, and by putting one on the right restricting the right of way to the properties at the rear, does not address any of the reasons set out for the refusal of the first application.”

Another anonymous objector said: “The extension is too large. While it might be within the restaurant’s boundary and plot it still feels like over-development.

“If every shop along the parade built out to the same point the street scape look and feel would be quite different from what it is today.”

The application was due to have been decided by today (Monday 27 January). It can be found on the planning portal on the council’s website by searching for BH2024/03090.