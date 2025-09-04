Bringing forward Chichester schemes needs 'gentle pressure' on the NHS, says council leader
Such was the view of Adrian Moss, leader of the District Council, during a discussion about the authority’s draft Infrastructure Business Plan 2026-31.
The plan details the infrastructure needed to support the delivery of the Local Plan to 2029, listing projects to be funded from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).
During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (September 2), a number of points were shared with councillors.
One was the news that the long-awaited extension to Southbourne Surgery was expected to be delivered by late 2026. Officers said they expected a request for £1.1m of CIL funding shortly.
Tracie Bangert, cabinet member for communities & well-being, has long been an advocate for the work. She pointed out that the project was ‘eight years behind’ and the amount of CIL being requested had doubled in that time.
And, given the amount of development there has been in Southbourne, she questioned the claim that things had taken so long because patient numbers had not risen as quickly as anticipated.
Ms Bangert said the council needed more communications from the NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board, adding: “We need better communications. And if they need help with management then maybe we can supply it.”
Changes to other projects included a request from West Sussex County Council for around £2m more for the A285 Chichester to Tangmere sustainable transport corridor. This would take the amount requested to £2.5m, with the money being phased in between 2027/28 and 2031/32.
Mr Moss said: “This administration has been a lot more proactive in identifying opportunities and putting gentle pressure on some of our partners to bring forward some of these schemes.
“I think what we will have to do over the next 12 months is keep that work up with the NHS to encourage them to bring these forward.
“We all see the real challenges in the GP surgeries, on the roads, and with other things, where these do need to come forward at pace over the next few years.”
The draft Infrastructure Business Plan 2026-31 will be put out to consultation for six weeks, from September 15 to October 31.