The developer has been working on the 8.8 hectare site north-east of Graylingwell Park – but poor weather has made things challenging.

An application to the district council said: “Due to the impact of adverse weather conditions over the winter period this has led to delays in the construction programme at the site and consequently impacted on the build-out rate of the development.

“The wet nature of the site has resulted in difficulty in undertaking even general site works.

“The applicant therefore seeks a temporary variation to the approved construction working hours at the site.”

Instead of working between 7.30am and 6pm Monday to Friday and 7.30am and 1pm on Saturdays, Redrow wants to work from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 5pm on Saturdays.

No construction work would take place on Sundays or public holidays.

If approved, the increased hours would last for six months.