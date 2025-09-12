Business case in response to the government’s invitation on local government reorganisation completed

West Sussex councils have reached a significant milestone in the journey towards reshaping local government. A business case for local government reorganisation has now been completed and will be presented at the county, district and borough council meetings towards the end of September.

This marks a key step in the collaborative effort of all councils to respond to the government’s requirement to re-structure local government and create a simpler structure for local government.

All of the councils will also submit a letter to central government on 26 September proposing their preferred option for local government in West Sussex.

Once submitted, the government will undertake consultation and a final decision from government is anticipated in Spring 2026.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the thousands of residents, businesses, community groups, and council staff who took part in the recent Shaping West Sussex engagement survey,” says Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council.

“Your input has played a crucial role in shaping our proposals and ensuring they reflect the priorities of our communities.”

“We also encourage everyone to share their views during the government’s formal consultation linked to this work, which is likely to happen later in the year. We’ll keep you updated through our usual communication channels as soon as it begins. In the meantime, please consider signing up to our monthly email newsletter at www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts to stay informed about this and other important issues.”