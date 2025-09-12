Business case in response to the government’s invitation on local government reorganisation completed

West Sussex councils have reached a significant milestone in the journey towards reshaping local government. A business case for local government reorganisation has now been completed and will be presented at council meetings across the county, districts, and boroughs towards the end of September.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks a key step in the collaborative effort of all councils to respond to the government’s requirement to re-structure local government and create a simpler structure for local government.

Councils will submit a letter to central government on 26 September proposing their preferred option for local government in West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once submitted, the government will undertake consultation and a final decision from government is anticipated in Spring 2026. We would like to extend our thanks to the thousands of residents, businesses, community groups and council staff who took part in the recent Shaping West Sussex engagement survey. Your feedback has been vital in shaping the proposals and ensuring they reflect the priorities of our communities.

Read the business case here.