By-election to be held in Crawley after new MP resigns from the borough council

A by-election is to be held in Crawley after the town’s new MP resigned from the borough council

Peter Lamb was elected to Parliament in May and stepped down from his position as councillor for Northgate on September 6.

A by-election will be held on October 24.

The council will publish a Notice of Election on Thursday (September 19), with the nomination period starting the next day.

Details about all the candidates will be published on the council’s website on September 30.