Calls for community base to support young people who are leaving care backed by Mid Sussex councillors

Mid Sussex councillors have backed calls for a community base to be set up to support young people who are leaving care.

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (September 20), there was unanimous support for a motion tabled by Jacquie Russell (Con, East Grinstead Town) which called for a number of services to be opened to the youngsters.

Mrs Russell said: “District councillors, unlike county councillors, are not defined in statute as corporate parents.

“But as councillors across all tiers of authority, I believe we do have a common duty to work together, using the resources available to us, to do all we can to maintain stability and continuity in the home lives of these vulnerable young people, keeping them safe and supported in relation to their physical and emotional needs, whilst encouraging their educational and work aspirations in life to prepare them for the adult world and independent living – just as we would do if they were our own children.”

Jacquie Russell. Picture: Contributed

The motion asked leader Robert Eggleston to instruct officers to engage with the West Sussex Care Leavers Service to explore a number of initiatives.

The idea would be for a ‘shop-front’ community base providing a communal space to meet, laundry facilities, life skills lessons, WiFi and a place to meet advisers.

It would also provide space for the county council’s Youth Emotional Support Service to meet, bringing together children from across the county.

The motion also asked for care leavers to be given free access to local gym/leisure centre/swimming pools to help with their health and well-being.

And it suggested that apprenticeships or work-based opportunities be offered to any care leaver who wanted to explore that option rather than education.

The district council has by no means been lax when it comes to care leavers.

Along with the six other district and borough councils, it has provided accommodation for 24 young people who are not quite ready to live independently, allowing them to take part in a six to nine-month scheme teaching them life skills.

A programme of work experience and apprenticeships also started this summer.

Mrs Russell asked for some of the places to be ring-fenced especially for those leaving care.

The motion certainly struck a chord with Eric Prescott (Con, Handcross & Pease Pottage) who described being ‘abandoned by the system’ some 55 years ago and ending up doing a stint in borstal.

Mr Prescott said he found his way back on track thanks to the help of someone who became a mentor.

And he voiced a stark warning about what could happen if the youngsters leaving care were left to fend for themselves.

He said: “The realities of not supporting this is you are driving a cohort of children – and they are children – into a life of drugs, of sex work, of prostitution.

“That’s what these children will end up with if they don’t have life skills and life support and mentors.”

Mrs Russell, who in her role as county councillor has helped to turn around the performance of children’s services, said: “The saying ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ is a well-known proverb that underlines the importance of forging a community of collected adults to nurture our children safely into adulthood.

“As a community of collected councillors, I would ask the same.”