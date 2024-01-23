Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The changes, which include the introduction of charges in rural car parks on Sundays, were approved during a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (January 23).

From April 1, drivers will be faced with a 6.7% increase on pay and display tariffs and a 6.5% season ticket rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The increases will see the cost of parking for up to three hours in central Chichester, at Little London or Baffins Lane, rise from £6.60 to £7.

Baffins Lane Car Park. Image: GoogleMaps

In short-stay car parks the cost will rise from £5.20 to £5.50.

Parking for up to 10 hours at long-stay car parks, such as Cattle Market and Northgate, will rise from £7.90 to £8.40.

And Sunday tariffs in city centre long-stay car parks will be charged at the Monday to Saturday rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers will also be charged for parking in short-stay car parks up to 8pm, rather than the current 6pm – although there would be no change at Cattle Market, Basin Road and Avenue de Chartres.

There was quite a debate over the changes, with Steve Boulcott (Green & Local Alliance Group, Selsey South) proposing the Sunday charges in previously free rural areas be dropped from the recommendations.

Mr Boulcott and others shared their concerns about the impact the charges would have on the small businesses in rural high streets, predicting people would choose to go elsewhere than have to pay.

It was a view shared by Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith who called the proposed changes ‘the great parking betrayal’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an article sent to the Chichester Observer, Mr Griffith said: “The stealth taxation of motorists in this way will kill rather than grow our small High Streets and should be immediately withdrawn.”

But the amendment was lost, as was another asking for charging in short-stay car parks to only be extended to 7pm rather than 8pm.

Harsha Desai, cabinet member for growth & place, told the meeting that a consultation into the changes, which was held at the end of last year, attracted only five responses.