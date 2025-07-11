Car showroom in Bognor Regis can be turned into self storage

Plans to turn a Bognor Regis car showroom into a self storage unit have been approved after the applicant agreed to change to daytime rather than 24-hour use.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application was for change of use of the existing car showroom, New Barn Garage, 65-67 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, to a self-storage unit, including the change of use of an attached ground-floor retail unit to associated office space, extension and replacement of the existing showroom warehouse building to incorporate a first-floor and conversion of existing rear single storey extension, of the main warehouse building, to additional office space.

Objections were raised by Bognor Regis Town Council and a resident regarding traffic and parking, pedestrian safety, the loss of an employment site, 24-hour access and noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Environmental Health officers said they had no objections for daytime use but ‘serious concerns’ for the 24-hour proposal, with the noise levels.

Plans for change of use of a car showroom to self storage were approved

The decision report said: “The proposal retains the front facade which would conceal the alterations to the main building behind from the street except for the replacement roller shutters and glazing in existing accessways.

“The proposal involves new profiled aluminium roof and would increase the height of the main warehouse by an approx. 0.9m at both ridge and eaves to allow an additional storey. The footprint will remain the same, and overall, the bulk of the building will not increase unacceptably.

“With customers arriving at the site to inspect and test drive vehicles, the sound of car doors opening and closing, and vehicles being moved around in the site is unlikely to be unfamiliar. The regular sound of roller shutter doors and the likely increase in the frequency of car doors opening and closing, and engines stopping and starting, is likely to be a shift in character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst Environmental Health objected to this proposal, they specified that this was due to the initially proposed 24-hour use, and that they had no concerns with daytime operations.

"With hours of operation restricted to 08:00 - 22:00, Environmental Health are satisfied that such noise would not unacceptably impact nearby residents.

“Although noise increases to the front would be a change in character, the potential noise nuisance impacts, subject to restricted hours, has been concluded as acceptable by Environmental Health.

“Although there would be a change in character, the proposal would not result in any significant harm to the character of the area and would comply with policies.”

To see the decision report, go to the Arun planning portal and use the search reference BR/65/25/PL.