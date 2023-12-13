With the Christmas bank holidays around the corner, Lewes District Council is reminding residents that bin collections will change over the four weeks following Christmas.

Residents' regular refuse and food waste collections will take place a day or more later than usual.

The council is currently reviewing all collection rounds. Once this review is complete, residents will be sent a paper calendar that will include all recycling, food waste and refuse collection dates for 2024. For some residents, the days of the week their collections take place could change but the frequency of collections will stay the same.

Starting in February 2024, Lewes District Council will introduce wheelie bin refuse collections across the district. If you don't have a council-issued refuse wheelie bin the council crews will deliver these free of charge in early 2024. If you have one already, you do not need to do anything, just keep an eye out for your new calendar.

Changes to bin collections in Lewes district

The wheelie bin service will be rolled out in phases: Rural areas - including Barcombe, Ditchling and Chailey - will be first, followed by coastal areas, starting from Newhaven to Saltdean in the Spring. South Heighton, Bishopstone and Seaford will come next, followed by central parts of the district and remaining villages in Summer 2024.

Councillor Wendy Maples said: "Where wheelie bins have been introduced elsewhere, they've proven a safer option for waste crews, reducing musculoskeletal and other injuries, and - as they are less susceptible to attacks from gulls and other animals than black sacks - they help cut-down on street litter. We look forward to introducing these benefits to Lewes district.

"There are three different bin options available, all of which are free to residents, including a slimmer 140-litre wheelie bin or a gull-proof sack for those with limited space or narrow pavements outside their home.

"If you currently have a non-LDC bin, or are putting out black sacks, you will have the chance to choose your preferred size of bin, or gull sack, free of charge in the new year. Residents will have a choice of keeping, repurposing or recycling non-LDC bins and we will make sure the change as straightforward as possible for residents."

For more information visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/bank-holiday-bins