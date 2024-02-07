Chichester bank can be turned into flats
The application for Flint House, in South Street was given the nod by planning inspectors.
The Grade-II* building used to house the Royal Bank of Scotland but has been empty since 2018.
The planning application includes the removal of an external spiral stairway attached to a link extension which was built to the rear of the house in the 1960s.
Instead, a three-storey extension containing a new stairwell will be built.
A report from the planning officer said: “The extension has been sensitively designed, would not be widely visible, except from within the enclosed courtyard, and serves a practical purpose of replacing the 1960s stairwell which falls below current standards.
“As such, it is considered to be a necessary intervention, which would have a limited impact on the heritage asset.”
A design statement from Rodway Planning Consultancy Ltd said the basement of Flint House will be converted into a wine store/ home cinema/playroom/gym.
As for the flats, there will be one three-bedroom home on the ground floor, two two-bedroom homes on the first floor, and one two-bedroom home on the second floor.
There are currently four parking spaces on the site but this will be reduced to four.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/01208/LBC.