BREAKING

Chichester bank can be turned into flats

Plans to convert a former bank into four flats have been approved by Chichester District Council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 7th Feb 2024, 16:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The application for Flint House, in South Street was given the nod by planning inspectors.

The Grade-II* building used to house the Royal Bank of Scotland but has been empty since 2018.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The planning application includes the removal of an external spiral stairway attached to a link extension which was built to the rear of the house in the 1960s.

Most Popular
Flint House, Chichester. Image: GoogleMapsFlint House, Chichester. Image: GoogleMaps
Flint House, Chichester. Image: GoogleMaps

Instead, a three-storey extension containing a new stairwell will be built.

A report from the planning officer said: “The extension has been sensitively designed, would not be widely visible, except from within the enclosed courtyard, and serves a practical purpose of replacing the 1960s stairwell which falls below current standards.

“As such, it is considered to be a necessary intervention, which would have a limited impact on the heritage asset.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A design statement from Rodway Planning Consultancy Ltd said the basement of Flint House will be converted into a wine store/ home cinema/playroom/gym.

As for the flats, there will be one three-bedroom home on the ground floor, two two-bedroom homes on the first floor, and one two-bedroom home on the second floor.

There are currently four parking spaces on the site but this will be reduced to four.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/01208/LBC.

Related topics:Chichester District CouncilRoyal Bank of Scotland