The application for Flint House, in South Street was given the nod by planning inspectors.

The Grade-II* building used to house the Royal Bank of Scotland but has been empty since 2018.

The planning application includes the removal of an external spiral stairway attached to a link extension which was built to the rear of the house in the 1960s.

Flint House, Chichester. Image: GoogleMaps

Instead, a three-storey extension containing a new stairwell will be built.

A report from the planning officer said: “The extension has been sensitively designed, would not be widely visible, except from within the enclosed courtyard, and serves a practical purpose of replacing the 1960s stairwell which falls below current standards.

“As such, it is considered to be a necessary intervention, which would have a limited impact on the heritage asset.”

A design statement from Rodway Planning Consultancy Ltd said the basement of Flint House will be converted into a wine store/ home cinema/playroom/gym.

As for the flats, there will be one three-bedroom home on the ground floor, two two-bedroom homes on the first floor, and one two-bedroom home on the second floor.

There are currently four parking spaces on the site but this will be reduced to four.