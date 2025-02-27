Chichester city centre car park is changing to pay and display

Drivers using the Avenue de Chartres car park in Chichester city centre will benefit from multiple ways to pay, when the car park changes to a pay and display system from 1 April 2025.

As part of the changes, the entrance barriers will be removed, and customers will need to pay for their visit before leaving their vehicle in the car park, paying digitally using MiPermit or by using a payment machine.

MiPermit offers customers the convenience of paying using a smartphone app, which can be downloaded to an Apple or Android device. It also enables customers to pay online at www.mipermit.com; by calling 0345 520 7007; or by texting ‘PARK’ with the vehicle registration to: 61600.

The change will bring Avenue de Chartres car park in line with Chichester District Council’s other car parks, all of which have a pay and display system. Season ticket holders do not need to do anything as a result of the change, and they will continue to benefit from the discounted parking charges and convenience that a season ticket brings.

Avenue de Chartres car park

“We’re always looking at ways to improve our car parks and make things as easy as possible for our customers,” explains Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place.

“Since the ‘pay on foot’ barrier system currently in place at the Avenue de Chartres car park was introduced in January 2015, technology has advanced dramatically. By moving to a ‘pay and display’ system, customers will benefit from a number of different payment options, including the convenience of paying digitally.

“With MiPermit you can also purchase a stay for up to seven days; book stays up to seven days in advance; extend parking stays for free without returning to your vehicle; and help the environment by reducing the number of tickets printed.

“Being able to extend a parking stay also helps businesses in the district, as customers don’t have to rush back and can extend their stay remotely if they wish to spend more time in our high streets.

“The change will also make things a lot simpler as it will mean that all of our car parks will be using the same system, and so customers will know what to expect when using any of our car parks across the district.”

To find out more about MiPermit and how to use it, people can visit: chichester.gov.uk/mipermit

To create a MiPermit account, or to access an existing one, people can visit the MiPermit website: mipermit.com