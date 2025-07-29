Chichester City Council's commitment to sustainability: A big step towards achieving Net Zero for an historic building

One of the key priorities highlighted in the City Plan is to improve the environment, with a significant focus on achieving Net Zero by 2030. Net Zero refers to balancing the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere with the amount removed. Reaching Net Zero is crucial for mitigating climate change and involves reducing emissions as much as possible and then offsetting any remaining emissions.

This achievement has been made possible through several initiatives:

Solar Panels :

: Installing solar panels on the roof of The Council House with battery storage, along with selling back to the grid, offsets much of the electricity used by the City Council.

Installing solar panels at St James Yard for an “off grid” supply for charging EV van, mower, tools and staff facilities.

Electric Vehicles : Investing in an EV van reduces our reliance on the use of our diesel EcoBlue (Euro 6) tipper and minimises gas emissions from our fleet.

: Investing in an EV van reduces our reliance on the use of our diesel EcoBlue (Euro 6) tipper and minimises gas emissions from our fleet. Energy-Efficient Systems : Converting to a more energy-efficient boiler system with HVAC technology has drastically reduced energy consumption.

: Converting to a more energy-efficient boiler system with HVAC technology has drastically reduced energy consumption. Insulation : Secondary glazing windows and roof insulation help keep the heat in, especially during the bitter winters.

: Secondary glazing windows and roof insulation help keep the heat in, especially during the bitter winters. LED Lighting : Transitioning to LED lighting systems and encouraging staff to be more conscious about energy use.

: Transitioning to LED lighting systems and encouraging staff to be more conscious about energy use. Electric Tools: Using electric tools and equipment, including mowers for cutting the grass at Brewery Field and allotment sites.

“Our achievement to date demonstrates that a Grade 2* listed building built in 1731 can be upgraded to reduce carbon emissions while maintaining our commitment to creating a sustainable future and preserving architectural heritage. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work of our team and partners who share our vision of environmentally responsible development. Furthermore, this effort has been recognised by being awarded a Display Energy Certificate rating of 'A' in December 2024. Our goal to achieve 100% Net Zero by 2030 will involve further enhancing systems, managing waste, and sustainable purchasing.” - Andrew Watson, Property & Maintenance Manager

Looking ahead, The City Council plans to:

Install More Solar Batteries : Retain and harness energy collected from solar panels for our own use.

: Retain and harness energy collected from solar panels for our own use. Switch to Renewable Energy Suppliers : Migrate to energy suppliers focused on renewables.

: Migrate to energy suppliers focused on renewables. Budget for Renewable Projects : Allocate funds for renewable energy projects, such as proximity sensors for lighting in the building, toilets, and corridors, and LED lighting on The Council House exteriors and Market Cross.

: Allocate funds for renewable energy projects, such as proximity sensors for lighting in the building, toilets, and corridors, and LED lighting on The Council House exteriors and Market Cross. Additional Solar Panels: Potentially install more solar panels at St James Yard.

The Council House now stands as a beacon of energy efficiency and eco-conscious design. The Net Zero carbon achievement means that the building’s carbon emissions have been significantly reduced or offset through advanced energy-saving technologies and the procurement of renewable energy sources.

By reaching this milestone, The Council House inspires other property owners to pursue ambitious sustainability targets, paving the way for a greener future in Chichester, West Sussex.

For more information about Chichester City Council, please visit: Chichester City Council – The Parish Council for the City of Chichester.

1 . Contributed City Council's Electric Lawnmower Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed City Council's Electric Vehicle Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Solar Panels on top of The Council House Photo: Submitted