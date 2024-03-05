Chichester College submits planning application to build 300m athletics training track at Westgate Fields
Chichester College has submitted a planning application to build a 300m athletics training track at Westgate Fields.
The plans also include a 60m sprint straight, warm-up area and partial fencing.
A design statement submitted to the district council said: “The provision of the new external artificial track will provide increased performance and usage in comparison to the existing paths which loop the playing field, for its partner organisations and community groups during the daytime and evenings.”
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00377/FUL.