Chichester District Council hopes to be able to hang a picture of King Charles III in its offices soon

Chichester District Council hopes it will soon be able to hang a picture of the King in its East Pallant House offices.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2023, 07:50 BST
At the moment, a portrait of the late Queen still adorns the wall, more than one year after her death.

The issue was raised by Elizabeth Hamilton (Con, The Witterings) during a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (September 26).

She asked: “Do you think we could have a nice picture of King Charles in the council offices? It’s his birthday on November 14 so that would be a nice day to open it up for everyone to see.”

Mrs Hamilton was told the new picture was ‘on order’.

