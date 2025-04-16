Chichester fish and chip shop can be replaced by homes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An application was submitted to demolish Harry's Fish And Chips, 105A Victoria Road, Chichester, and associated outbuildings and build three dwellings with associated gardens and parking areas.
Similar plans went before Chichester District Council in 2023 and last year.
A commercial appraisal by Tod Anstee Estate Agents submitted with the application said the shop ‘has not had a successful couple of years or trading’, like other fast food takeaway businesses in and around Chichester they managed.
The location did not have the visibility or footfall to make it attractive for commercial use.
The decision report said the corner plot contained a small commercial unit and hardstanding facing onto Leatherbottle Lane.
Chichester City Council reiterated comments made on the previous plans, saying the limited private amenity space might lead the occupants to put up fencing which would detract from the character and amenity of Victoria Road.
Five letters of objection were also received concerning the loss of the fish and chip shop, parking and the impact on highway safety and the loss of overspill parking in the car park.
To see the decision, go to the Chichester District Council planning portal and use the search reference CC/24/01839/FUL.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.