Chichester fish and chip shop can be replaced by homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fish and chip shop in Chichester can be replaced with three homes, planners have ruled.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application was submitted to demolish Harry's Fish And Chips, 105A Victoria Road, Chichester, and associated outbuildings and build three dwellings with associated gardens and parking areas.

Similar plans went before Chichester District Council in 2023 and last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A commercial appraisal by Tod Anstee Estate Agents submitted with the application said the shop ‘has not had a successful couple of years or trading’, like other fast food takeaway businesses in and around Chichester they managed.

Harry's Fish and Chips can be demolished

The location did not have the visibility or footfall to make it attractive for commercial use.

The decision report said the corner plot contained a small commercial unit and hardstanding facing onto Leatherbottle Lane.

Chichester City Council reiterated comments made on the previous plans, saying the limited private amenity space might lead the occupants to put up fencing which would detract from the character and amenity of Victoria Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five letters of objection were also received concerning the loss of the fish and chip shop, parking and the impact on highway safety and the loss of overspill parking in the car park.

To see the decision, go to the Chichester District Council planning portal and use the search reference CC/24/01839/FUL.