The application from Newman Developments Ltd seeks permission to change the use of the first and second floors of 14-15 East Street.

The 19th century Grade-II listed building sits within the Chichester Conservation Area and is currently empty.

If the plans are approved, the two-bedroom second-floor flat will sit wholly within the historic building, while the first-floor flat – also with two bedrooms – will run from the main building into part of an extension to the rear of the building.