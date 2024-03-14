Chichester health studio could be turned into flats
The application from Newman Developments Ltd seeks permission to change the use of the first and second floors of 14-15 East Street.
The 19th century Grade-II listed building sits within the Chichester Conservation Area and is currently empty.
If the plans are approved, the two-bedroom second-floor flat will sit wholly within the historic building, while the first-floor flat – also with two bedrooms – will run from the main building into part of an extension to the rear of the building.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00433/FUL.