Chichester planetarium submits plans to house Tesla batteries
Plans for a battery storage building at the South Downs Planetarium have been submitted to Chichester District Council.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The application from the South Downs Planetarium Trust seeks permission to build a storage space to the rear of the Sir Patrick Moore Building, in Kingsham Road.
If approved, it will be made of brick and will house three Tesla Powerwall batteries to store the power generated by the solar panels on the planetarium roof.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00561/FUL.