Chichester planning applications from October 8 to 15

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between October 8 and 15.

Birdham

BI/25/02347/DOM: Well House, Lock Lane, Birdham. Fabric conservation repairs and reinstatement following fire damage, internal layout tweaks and replacement of all external windows.

BI/25/02348/LBC: Well House, Lock Lane, Birdham. Fabric conservation repairs and reinstatement following fire damage, internal layout tweaks and replacement of all external windows.

BI/25/02388/TPA: Beechway, Martins Lane, Birdham. Crown reduce by 25% (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (T2) subject to BI/01/00039/TPO.

Chichester

CC/25/01661/TPA: 64 Norwich Road, Chichester. Reduce height by 6m, reduce north, south and east sectors by 4m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (T43) subject to CC/68/00165/TPO.

CC/25/02065/FUL: 19 Southgate, Chichester. Change of use of part of ground floor and first floor from Use Class E to Sui Generis (Retro Gaming Lounge).

CC/25/02132/TCA: St Joseph's CE Junior School, Orchard Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown lift south sector (over road) by up to 6m (above ground level), reducing south sector to give 1m clearance from lamp column and reduce north and north-west sectors to give a 3m clearance from the adjacent building on 1 no. Yew tree (T1). Reduce north and north-west sectors to give a 3m clearance from the adjacent building on 1 no. Cherry tree (T2). Crown lift by up to 2m (above ground level) and crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Birch tree (T3). Crown reduce by up to 3m (all round) on 1 no. Acer (Maple) tree (T4). Crown reduce (back to previous reduction points) on 1 no. Lime tree (G1).

CC/25/02215/ADV: Sainsbury's Local Chichester, Minerva Heights, Chichester. 3 no. illuminated fascia signs and 2 no. non-illuminated Totem signs.

CC/25/02242/FUL: Sainsbury's, Westhampnett Road, Chichester. Construction of single-storey retail pod with associated signage and relocation of the existing covered trolley bay.

CC/25/02243/ADV: Sainsbury's, Westhampnett Road, Chichester. 14 no. non-illuminated printed vinyl fascia signs on external pod.

CC/25/02292/TPA: Rawmere, Rew Lane, Chichester. Width reduce by 3.5m on eastern sector, width reduce by 2.5m on western and southern sectors and overall height reduce by 2m on 1 no. Walnut tree (Tpod T1) within Area, A1, subject to 60/00131/TPO.

CC/25/02337/DOM: The Light House, Chestnut Avenue, Chichester. Demolition of existing porch, front extension, partial conversion of existing garage into 1 bedroom annex, replacement windows and replacement timber cladding. Section 73 application to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of householder application CC/24/00745/DOM (variation of CC/23/02447/DOM) - amendments to convert retained existing garage to accommodate carers room and ensuite bathroom.

CC/25/02359/REM: Land West Of Centurion Way And West Of Old Broyle Road, Old Broyle Road, Chichester. Application under S73 to vary Reserved Matters Approval 24/00768/REM (as amended by non material amendment application 24/01720/NMA) variation of conditions 1, 3, 4, 16 and 23 – amendment of layout, design and landscaping associated with the approved community centre, to include phase 2 elements of the building (no amendments proposed to other elements of the wider Local Centre).

CC/25/02373/FUL: 4 And 5 Northgate, Chichester. External alterations including re-building of 2 no, chimneys, replace 3 no. window arches, all rainwater goods, cast iron soil stack, flat roof coverings and removal of 3 no. flat rooflights. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 25/00211/FUL - repairs to timber roof structure).

CC/25/02409/LBC: 4 And 5 Northgate, Chichester. External alterations including re-building of 2 no, chimneys, replace 3 no. window arches, all rainwater goods, cast iron soil stack, flat roof coverings and removal of 3 no. flat rooflights. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 25/00212/LBC - repairs to timber roof structure).

CC/25/02363/TPA: Oakstead, Pine Grove, Chichester. Crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. Oak tree within Area, A1 subject to CC/58/00137/TPO.

CC/25/02371/TPA: 17 North Walls, Chichester. Crown reduction by 25% on 1 no. Pyrus calleryana tree (T6) subject to CC/92/00274/TPO.

CC/25/02390/TCA : 12 Whyke Lane, Chichester. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Cherry trees (T1-T3).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/02300/DOM: Linden House, Scant Road, West Hambrook. Single-storey rear extension.

Fishbourne

FB/25/01911/DOM: Roydon, 51 Salthill Road, Fishbourne. Single storey rear and side extension, single storey front extension and porch

FB/25/02217/DOM: 5 Mill Close, Fishbourne. Single storey rear extension, garage conversion and internal alterations.

FB/25/02270/DOM: 11 Halfrey Road, Fishbourne. Single storey annexe to replace existing garage.

Funtington

FU/25/01282/FUL: Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Change of use of land to 8 no. pitch gypsy/traveller site comprising the siting of 1 mobile home, 1 touring caravan and 1 dayroom per pitch.

Kirdford

KD/25/01707/DOM: Churchlands Farm, Village Road, Kirdford, Billingshurst. Erection of front porch, rear raised deck and alterations to dwelling. Erection of porch and alterations to existing garage/annexe including conversion of garage to habitable room.

KD/25/02006/FUL: Sussex Game Farm, Scratching Lane, Kirdford, Billingshurst. Construction of 1 no. industrial unit for B2 use.

Loxwood

LX/25/01964/FUL: Land West Of Guildford Road, Loxwood. 27 no. residential dwellings comprising 19 market units and 8 affordable residential units; a single retail unit, on-site parking and turning, hard and soft landscaping together with sustainable drainage system and alterations to a public right of way. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 20/01977/FUL - creation of 1no. additional parking space and regularisation of 4no. permitted parking spaces) – (Variation of Conditions 7 (rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems) & 38 (Foul drainage) of Planning Permission LX/24/00006/FUL to amend the requirements of the on-site water neutrality mitigation measures and revise the foul water sewerage disposal.

North Mundham

NM/25/02257/DOM: Nuthatch, 1 Fletcher Close, North Mundham. Two storey side extensions and additional front dormer, single storey front extension and infill of existing porch. Widened crossover and additional boundary fencing. Rendering to external walls and replacement boarding. Roof tiles replaced with slate.

Oving

O/25/01867/FUL: S & R Interiors Limited, Littlemead Business Centre, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Single storey rear extension to existing commercial unit in mixed use classes E(g)(iii) and B8, including installation of 4 no. air conditioning units and 18 no. additional parking bays. Amendment to planning permission LA Ref: O/24/02169/FUL.

O/25/01900/TCA : Rushmans, Gribble Lane, Oving. Notification of intention to reduce 7 no. upper branches on north sector, 5 no. upper branches on east sector, 5 no. upper branches on south sector and 4 no. upper branches on west sector by 4m, reduce 1 no. lateral branch by 3-4m on northwest sector and remove 2 no. lateral branches on west sector, 2 no. lateral branches on east sector and 3 no. lateral branches on south sector on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T1) and reduce by 4m 1 no. (12m long) branch on north sector and reduce all remaining branches on north sector by 3m on 1 no. Walnut tree (T2).

O/25/02336/TCA: Oving Lodge, Church Lane, Oving. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Catalpa tree (T1).

Southbourne

SB/25/01955/REM: Four Acre Nursery, Cooks Lane, Southbourne, Emsworth. Application for reserved matters (Appearance, Landscaping, Layout & Scale) and discharge of Conditions Discharge of Conditions 8 (Foul sewerage), 9 (Drainage strategy), 10 (Temporary drainage measures), 13 (Replacement hedgerow), 14 (Expansion of green ring), 15 (Biodiversity Net Gain), 18 (Car parking), 19 (Cycle parking) and 20 (Travel Plan Statement) pursuant to Outline Planning Permission SB/22/01903/OUT.

Sidlesham

SI/25/02158/DOM: The Haven, Selsey Road, Sidlesham. Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory.

SI/25/02204/DOM: The Homestead, Rotten Row, Sidlesham. Two storey extension to southeast elevation and single storey replacement extension to west elevation of main dwelling. Extension and alteration of outbuilding following fire damage.

Selsey

SY/25/02050/DOM: 23 Albion Road, Selsey. Proposed front balcony.

SY/25/02273/FUL: 9 Chichester Road, Selsey. Retrospective (Section 73a) change use from No Mans Land to domestic garden area.

Tangmere

TG/25/02291/FUL: 2 Windsor House, Windmill Drive, Tangmere. Replace 1 no. window with a door.

Westbourne

WE/25/02376/TCA : Rockingham, North Street, Westbourne, Emsworth. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m and reduce widths by 3m (all round) on 1 no Ash tree (T1).

WE/25/02358/PA3Q: Monks Barn, Land West End Of Track Monks Hill, Westbourne. Prior Approval is sought for the conversion of an existing agricultural barn to a dwelling. Please see planning statement for further details.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/02218/FUL: Old Tanyard Farm, Petworth Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Conversion of an existing barn and attached stable to form 1 no. residential dwelling, together with single storey linked extension to replace detached stable block. Construction of replacement barn style garage and store.

