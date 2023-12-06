Recycling and waste collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period in the Chichester district.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents can view their personal collection dates by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/checkyourbinday.

Other changes to collection services include the Garden Recycling Service, which will stop on Friday, December 22, starting up again on Monday, January 8, 2024, Chichester District Council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the council added: “There will also be some slight changes to the clinical waste collections — all affected residents will be contacted directly.”

Recycling and waste collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period in the Chichester district. Image by Davie Bicker from Pixabay

Recycling and general waste collections over Christmas and New Year are as follows:

Normal collection day: Monday – December 18; December 27; January 3 and January 9.

Tuesday – December 19; December 28; January 4 and January 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday – December 20; December 29; January 5 and January 11.

Thursday – December 21; December 30; January 6 and January 12.

Friday – January 22; January 2; January 8 and January 13.

The council spokesperson said: “Residents can also receive bin collection reminders on their phone through the new Chichester District Council app – available to download now from Google and Apple app stores.

"The app allows residents to receive personalised notifications and updates on waste and recycling collections, set automated bin collection reminders, and to report issues quickly and easily, such as fly tipping or request a new bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Residents can also use the app to check more quickly what materials can and cannot be recycled. Alternatively, they can visit the county council’s webpage.

“Any extra waste from the holiday period will be picked up by collection crews on the first collection after Christmas. If residents have any extra recycling, they need to ensure that it is kept dry in a loosely tied black sack and placed next to their recycling bin on the day of collection.”

The council asked residents to ‘remember to flatten and fold down’ excess cardboard, or, ‘cut it down to a manageable size’ for a single crew member to handle.

"Residents should also ensure that the bin lid can close easily,” the council advised. “Recycling needs to be clean, dry, and loose, so residents are advised to close the lid to stop rain getting in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All polystyrene packaging, foam and soft, transparent polythene wrapping films should be removed and placed in the waste bin as this cannot be recycled.

"If residents take the opportunity over Christmas to have a clear out of old electricals and small appliances, clothes and textiles, they can use the district council’s kerbside textile and small electrical collection service." Click here to book a collection.

This service now also includes used coffee pod recycling collection in partnership with Podback. This is a trial kerbside collection service which covers ‘approximately 75 per cent’ of households in Chichester district.

Collections can be booked online and are carried out by a designated collection crew. People can find out more and book a free collection at: www.chichester.gov.uk/podback

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can also dispose of their real Christmas trees using the St Wilfrid’s Hospice charity collection scheme again this year. People can arrange to have their tree collected from their home in January by a volunteer in return for a donation to the hospice. Click here to book a tree collection.

Mark Chilton, cabinet member for finance, corporate services and contract services at Chichester District Council, said: “Over Christmas, we tend to generate more waste than usual and so we are keen to help residents recycle as much as possible at this time of year.

"You may not be aware but our app also provides helpful recycling information on what can and cannot be recycled. Simply enter the item or material into the app search function to find out how to recycle it – perfect for the Christmas period.

“A series of animated videos have also been produced by the West Sussex Waste Partnership which provide an overview of what can and can’t be recycled, the importance of putting the right item in the right bin, and tips on how to reduce, reuse and recycle materials more confidently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And, following the success of the tree collection scheme over recent years, we are very pleased to be promoting St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s Treecycling scheme again to encourage the district to recycle as many Christmas trees as we can, while supporting a fantastic cause.

“If you’re not signed up to our garden recycling service, this is a great way to ensure that your Christmas tree is recycled while helping to raise vital funds for the hospice.”