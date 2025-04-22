Chichester’s Annual Parish Meeting - Find out about your city’s future!

By Paresh Limbachia
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:32 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 16:37 BST
Chichester City Council is inviting all residents to attend the Annual Parish Meeting on Monday, 28th April 2025, at The Council House, North Street, Chichester (PO19 1LQ). This event offers a unique opportunity for parish residents to learn more about the City Council’s responsibilities and achievements over the past year, as well as contribute their views on the city’s future.

The City Council oversees essential local services, including allotments, benches, bike racks, community grants, and cultural events such as the Chichester Gala and Remembrance Service at Litten Gardens. Additionally, The Council House, home to the historic The Council Chamber, Assembly Room and Old Court Room, are available for hire and serves as a venue for weddings and ceremonial occasions.

In 2024, Chichester City Council introduced its City Council Plan, prioritising environmental improvements, community engagement, infrastructure development, and heritage preservation. As we mark one year since its adoption, this meeting provides residents with the perfect chance to understand its progress and future goals.

With Local Government Reorganisation on the horizon, councillors will discuss how these changes may impact Chichester’s governance and services. Additionally, Chichester District Council will provide updates on city regeneration efforts, while West Sussex County Council will outline the latest developments in and around the area.

This is a vital opportunity for residents to engage with their local representatives, ask questions, and voice their opinions. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with talks starting at 7:30 PM.

We look forward to welcoming as many residents as possible come along, stay informed, and help shape the future of Chichester!

Preserve the city’s heritage

Preserve the city’s heritage Photo: Submitted

Create a vibrant thriving and active community

Create a vibrant thriving and active community Photo: Submitted

Improve the environment

Improve the environment Photo: Submitted

Fill the gaps in the city’s infrastructure

Fill the gaps in the city’s infrastructure Photo: Submitted

Related topics:Chichester District CouncilNorth Street
