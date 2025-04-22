Chichester’s Annual Parish Meeting - Find out about your city’s future!

The City Council oversees essential local services, including allotments, benches, bike racks, community grants, and cultural events such as the Chichester Gala and Remembrance Service at Litten Gardens. Additionally, The Council House, home to the historic The Council Chamber, Assembly Room and Old Court Room, are available for hire and serves as a venue for weddings and ceremonial occasions.

In 2024, Chichester City Council introduced its City Council Plan, prioritising environmental improvements, community engagement, infrastructure development, and heritage preservation. As we mark one year since its adoption, this meeting provides residents with the perfect chance to understand its progress and future goals.

With Local Government Reorganisation on the horizon, councillors will discuss how these changes may impact Chichester’s governance and services. Additionally, Chichester District Council will provide updates on city regeneration efforts, while West Sussex County Council will outline the latest developments in and around the area.

This is a vital opportunity for residents to engage with their local representatives, ask questions, and voice their opinions. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with talks starting at 7:30 PM.

We look forward to welcoming as many residents as possible come along, stay informed, and help shape the future of Chichester!

